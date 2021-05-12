Grocery Outlet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,479 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,075% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,722. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

