Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$343.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. Galiano Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Saturday.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

