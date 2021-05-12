SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAIL. Truist raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,469.53 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

