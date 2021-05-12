Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has $149.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.86.

KOD opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

