Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88.

On Friday, February 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $427,240.00.

TRUP opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,902.27 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.