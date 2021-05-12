Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) President Bradford L. Smith Sells 8,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

