Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded by G.Research to Buy

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

