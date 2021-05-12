Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Acquires $24,680.00 in Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $24,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carol Dibattiste also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Carol Dibattiste bought 1,105 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $28,376.40.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.