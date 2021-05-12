Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) CEO Scott R. Ward Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSII stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 553,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 100,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

