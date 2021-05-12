Insider Buying: SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Buys 3,788 Shares of Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SSSS opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $16.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 194.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

