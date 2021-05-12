Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $42,257.70 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Itron stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.