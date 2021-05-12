Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $42,257.70 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itron by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after buying an additional 814,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $39,013,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

