Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Director Martha Goldberg Aronson Purchases 1,500 Shares

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

