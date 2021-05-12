Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. Sells 23,992 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DGICA stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

