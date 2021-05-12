Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,316.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.