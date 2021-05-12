Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).
Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
