Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 167,720 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of FLS opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $43.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

