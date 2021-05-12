CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tennant by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $19,687,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Tennant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tennant has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. Tennant’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,121 shares of company stock worth $1,662,354 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

