53,416 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 604,606 shares of company stock worth $6,802,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.