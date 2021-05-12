IFP Advisors Inc Has $692,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

