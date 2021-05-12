IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,197 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

