IFP Advisors Inc Buys 647 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.74. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

