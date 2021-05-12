IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,228 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.