Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.72 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.