Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

