BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in BCE by 119.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in BCE by 27.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BCE by 7.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,404,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,805,000 after purchasing an additional 306,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

