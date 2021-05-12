The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Gap were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,158 shares of company stock valued at $15,504,120 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gap stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

