Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

