6,878 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,108,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.