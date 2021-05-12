Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in National Retail Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

