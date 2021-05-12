Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

