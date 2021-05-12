TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 4631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $90,482,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $44,237,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

