Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

