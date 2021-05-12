8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.50.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGHT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

