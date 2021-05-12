Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RXRX opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.