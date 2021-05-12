CIBC Upgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to “Neutral”

CIBC upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $787.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

