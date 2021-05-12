ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $7,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.