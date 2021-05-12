Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NYSE NLS opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nautilus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

