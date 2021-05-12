Raymond B. Ruddy Sells 10,180 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MMS opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 55,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

