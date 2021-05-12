Raymond B. Ruddy Sells 10,180 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:MMS opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 55,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.