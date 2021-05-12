Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

NYSE PSX opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

