Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 124,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,900,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 301,642 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,476,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 175,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,368 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

