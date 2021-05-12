Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FirstService by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after purchasing an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after buying an additional 297,715 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $22,071,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $15,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of FSV opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.60. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

