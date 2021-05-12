Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,865 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $69,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

