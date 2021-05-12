US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $501.19 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

