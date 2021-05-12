Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

