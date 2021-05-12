DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 26,500 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Index Venture Associates III Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,106,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

Shares of OZON stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.