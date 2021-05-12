Signaturefd LLC Sells 273 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 139,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.