Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

