Signaturefd LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,954,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.