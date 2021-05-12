Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BHC stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,878,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 88,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

