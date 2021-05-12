KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $78,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $59.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

